Atlantic City school board told to clamp down on information released by members

ATLANTIC CITY — School board members are breaking ethics rules and perhaps the law when they release documents to the public on their own, even if the public has the right to see them, the state monitor told the school board at its Tuesday night meeting.

"You have to trust each other," said Carole Morris, who oversees the school district on behalf of the state Department of Education. "This should not have been issued to the media by a board member."

Morris was talking about a letter she sent to board members Dec. 14, telling them she reversed a Dec. 13 vote against rehiring former Superintendent Barry Caldwell as the interim director of operations, at $600 per day.

The document that was released was a public document, and was available through an Open Public Records Act request, Morris said.

But instead someone released it to a media outlet without an OPRA request being filed.

"I don't have a particular problem (with the document being released) at all. ... I'm a huge proponent of free speech and a free press," Morris said. "But it should be done in the proper way."

The letter was posted to WPG Talk Radio's website early this month.

It said she decided to reverse the vote "based on the financial savings to the district and impending approximately $52 million dollars of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds," which have to be addressed immediately.

Caldwell's hiring was not on the agenda circulated to the public before the meeting, and is still not on the agenda posted to the website for Dec. 13. Morris indicated in her letter it was on Page 13, item 21, but the items stop at number 20 on that agenda page.

The vote was 5-2, and personnel hires require affirmative votes from a majority of the full board, which at the time was six members, board President Shay Steele said in a Wednesday interview.

Board member John Devlin, one of two who voted against rehiring Caldwell, said it was likely that a later vote on the hiring would have resulted in getting at least six yes votes, but that Morris' intervention allowed Caldwell to start in the position sooner.

During a break in the meeting, Morris said it could be misleading if incomplete information is provided to the public, and an OPRA request insures the correct information is released.

Asked whether the released letter was incomplete, she said it was not.

Devlin took issue with the assumption that it was a board member who leaked the letter.

"A lot of people were on this thread," Devlin said, adding the letter went to people at the Department of Education, attorneys, staff members and others.

"I had the opportunity to ask (those other) people whether they released it without an OPRA request," Morris said, and all denied it.

"This isn't the first time information has been released to the public without following the proper channels," Steele said at the meeting.

Steele also said an investigation may be warranted.

"I think now that the monitor has presented this as an issue, we as a board have an obligation to get to the bottom of it," Steele said Wednesday. "At our next meeting we will discuss options we have at our disposal to figure out ... who is responsible, and what exactly as board members we legally are allowed to do and not to do — even if it is just some training for board members."

Also at Tuesday's meeting, Steele instructed security to escort community activist Steve Young from the room, after Young read aloud graphic descriptions of sexual abuse of an elementary school student by former substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker Kayan Frazier.

Frazier is a cousin of Superintendent La'Quetta Small, who is married to Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Young has been critical of the board for not releasing information from a board investigation of how the district handled Frazier's hiring and firing.

Frazier is serving 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in February 2021 to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, concerning a child he met through Atlantic City schools. He was sentenced in July 2021.

Young and other activists have said they are concerned Frazier may have abused other students in the district.

Former Atlantic City school substitute and state caseworker sentenced for child exploitation CAMDEN — A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Fami…

"Are you going to speak up for them?" Young asked the board and a police officer as he was escorted out of the room.

"It's the first time in 16 years I've been on the board someone was thrown out," Steele said Wednesday. "I should have interjected a little earlier. It was not the time or place for that."