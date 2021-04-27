Atlantic City school board to allow conflicted members to vote to suspend, restart superintendent search

ATLANTIC CITY — A resolution to allow conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent passed Tuesday at the Atlantic City school board meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley told the board following executive session after initially stating that it failed.
This was the second time in two months the school board voted on a resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from to have a quorum.
When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.
Hossain, who voted against the resolution, was permitted to vote this time around after winning an appeal for emergent relief from the Department of Education to have his voting rights reinstated.
Riley told the board that Tuesday's vote, which was preempted by a heated exchange between board members over the reason the item was on the agenda, failed after two members abstained from voting and two members voted against the measure.
The vote required the majority of the full 10-member board, solicitor Tracy Riley told the board Tuesday following the vote. But her position on the matter was reversed after executive session, stating that only a simple majority was needed for the measure to pass.
The district has been in the midst of a superintendent search since last May after Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced he would be retiring at the end of this year. In July, the district hired Gary McCartney, Atlantic City’s former state monitor appointed in 2015 by Gov. Chris Christie, as a consultant for the search at a cost of $25,000.
Several board members were barred from participating in the search committee because of conflicts, including President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert, all of whom have family members employed by the district.
Board member John Devlin, who voted no on both this and the last resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity and served on the superintendent search committee, said previously he was unsure why the search was being suspended. He said the committee had narrowed the search to three candidates, including two district employees.
Caldwell has said the resolution has not changed his plans to retire, but he would serve the board until a replacement is found.
Following the executive session, the board also voted 3-6, with Herbert abstaining, to invoke a second doctrine of necessity to vote on selecting a new company for the superintendent search and allowing Caldwell to continue in his position on a month-to-month basis until a new superintendent is selected.
Board member Kazi Islam asked why the resolution was being added. Riley said a new doctrine of necessity needed to be put forth to start a new search to select a new company and allow Caldwell to continue. She said the resolutions do not approve the measures but allow the conflicted board members to vote on the matters.
“It’s solely for invoking the doctrine of necessity,” she said. “It’s not for voting on those issues.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
