Atlantic City school board to allow conflicted members to vote to suspend, restart superintendent search

ATLANTIC CITY — A resolution to allow conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent passed Tuesday at the Atlantic City school board meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley told the board following executive session after initially stating that it failed.

This was the second time in two months the school board voted on a resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from to have a quorum.

When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.

Hossain, who voted against the resolution, was permitted to vote this time around after winning an appeal for emergent relief from the Department of Education to have his voting rights reinstated.

Riley told the board that Tuesday's vote, which was preempted by a heated exchange between board members over the reason the item was on the agenda, failed after two members abstained from voting and two members voted against the measure.

Atlantic City school board meeting postponed to April 27 ATLANTIC CITY — The school board’s regular meeting has been postponed to next week, accordin…