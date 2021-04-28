Atlantic City school board suspends superintendent search

The Doctrine of Necessity is used by school boards in rare circumstances — such as voting on a superintendent contract or a bargaining agreement — to allow conflicted school board members to vote in order to have a quorum.

Attorney John E. Croot Jr. of Adams Gutierrez & Lattiboudere wrote for New Jersey School Boards Association that the School Ethics Commission has made determinations over the years of when and how the doctrine can be used.

Croot wrote that for instance, in 2012, the ethics commission ruled that "a nine-member board with five conflicted members could not invoke the doctrine for the superintendent search process, since the four non-conflicted members could serve as the search committee." He said the doctrine would be needed for the ultimate vote to appoint a superintendent.

Tuesday's vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent passed with a simple majority, board Solicitor Tracy Riley told the board following executive session. She had initially told the board that the vote failed because it required a majority of the full board. Riley could not be reached Wednesday for additional comment.

