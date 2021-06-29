Atlantic City school board stalls on extending Caldwell's superintendent contract

The board approved the consultant contract without invoking the Doctrine of Necessity, which it would go on to use three times this year to cancel and restart its superintendent search, citing those same conflicts.

After months of searching and narrowing down the field to three candidates, Steele moved to cancel the search and start over this winter. Over several meetings, board members debated the issue.

At the same time, the board was also sparring over litigation filed against one of its members, Hossain, who the solicitor said was no longer living in Atlantic City and improperly filed school lunch applications for his children.

On Tuesday, as the board held a public hearing on Caldwell’s contract extension, Herbert again questioned how the board got to this point and Steele’s motivations for canceling the first search.

“This thing didn’t just happen,” Herbert said. “This is a direct result of the solicitor being requested by the superintendent to start an investigation on one of our board members regarding a free and reduced lunch applications for the child of our board member in a year when every child in our state was receiving free and reduced lunch.”