Atlantic City school board stalls on extending Caldwell's superintendent contract

ATLANTIC CITY — The district will continue a discussion on extending the superintendent's contract for one year while a new search for a replacement is underway after concerns were raised by several board members over the $220,000 a year contract he would receive.
“This isn’t just a contract renewal,” board member Albert Herbert told board President Shay Steele. “This is a substantial raise by my math.”
According to the district budget, Caldwell currently earns an annual salary of $196,584. The increase amounts to a 12% pay increase if Caldwell were to stay for the entire school year. The district’s state-appointed monitor, Carol Morris, said that Caldwell may leave sooner than June 30, 2022, if a new superintendent is selected prior to then.
The back-and-forth exchange between board members Tuesday was really a continuation of a discussion that has been occurring for months on the school board since it reorganized in January.
After Caldwell announced his retirement in May 2020, the district began a search for a new superintendent. In July, the board hired a consultant for $25,000, former state monitor Gary McCartney, to assist the non-conflicted school board members who were allowed to be a part of the search committee: John Devlin, Kazi Islam, Farook Hossain, and Subrata Chowdhury.
The 10-member board has five conflicted school members: President Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Herbert, who all have close family members employed by the district.
The board approved the consultant contract without invoking the Doctrine of Necessity, which it would go on to use three times this year to cancel and restart its superintendent search, citing those same conflicts.
After months of searching and narrowing down the field to three candidates, Steele moved to cancel the search and start over this winter. Over several meetings, board members debated the issue.
At the same time, the board was also sparring over litigation filed against one of its members, Hossain, who the solicitor said was no longer living in Atlantic City and improperly filed school lunch applications for his children.
On Tuesday, as the board held a public hearing on Caldwell’s contract extension, Herbert again questioned how the board got to this point and Steele’s motivations for canceling the first search.
“This thing didn’t just happen,” Herbert said. “This is a direct result of the solicitor being requested by the superintendent to start an investigation on one of our board members regarding a free and reduced lunch applications for the child of our board member in a year when every child in our state was receiving free and reduced lunch.”
Herbert said they were setting a dangerous precedent. He complained of nepotism, stating that the chain of command of the school district “was like a family tree.”
Steele said it was his understanding the board could not move forward with the superintendent search process with Hossain being part of the committee due to the investigation into his residency. He said he was also wary that McCartney was the state monitor for the district when the incidents involving former school substitute Kayan Frazier who was fired after then-Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal LaQuetta Small was notified about allegations he was having improper conduct with a student. Small and Frazier are cousins.
Frazier pleaded guilty in federal court this year to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography. He is also the subject of a civil complaint against the district related to sexual abuse of a student at the Pennsylvania Avenue School between 2015 to 2017 and the subject of an independent investigation approved by the board into the district’s handling of the allegations against Frazier.
The public hearing will continue 6 p.m. Wednesday, when it is expected that the school board will also have a new representative from sending district Ventnor.
On Wednesday, Ventnor City Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. virtually to vote on appointing Michael Cupeles as representative to the Atlantic City Board of Education.
Cupeles will replace Michael Advena, who was appointed to the role of Ventnor representative in Atlantic City in February following the sudden passing of Joe McDevitt.
This will be the fourth Ventnor representative appointed to the Atlantic City board in less than a year.
Also on Wednesday, Atlantic City will be opening bids at noon for a new consultant to help the district conduct its superintendent search.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
