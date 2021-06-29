Atlantic City school board stalls on extending Caldwell's superintendent contract over 12% increase, other questions

+2 Atlantic City, Ventnor school boards schedule special meetings ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Board of Education will meet Monday night during a special…

“This thing didn’t just happen,” Herbert said. “This is a direct result of the solicitor being requested by the superintendent to start an investigation on one of our board members regarding a free and reduced lunch application for the child of our board member in a year when every child in our state was receiving free and reduced lunch.”

Herbert said they were setting a dangerous precedent. He complained of nepotism, stating that the chain of command of the school district “was like a family tree.”

Steele said it was his understanding the board could not move forward with the superintendent search process with Hossain being part of the committee due to the investigation into his residency. He said he was also wary that McCartney was the state monitor for the district when the incidents took place involving former substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who was fired after then-Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small was notified about allegations he was engaging in improper conduct with a student. Small and Frazier are cousins.