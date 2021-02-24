Atlantic City school board removes Hossain, files lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City school board voted to remove Farook Hossain as a member and to file civil litigation against him and his wife, Mossammat Akther, following a lengthy closed session during a special meeting Tuesday.
Hossain has been barred from voting on school business during meetings over the last two months at the advice of board attorney Tracy Riley. Riley claims that an investigation shows that Hossain no longer lives in Atlantic City. Property records show that he and his wife own a property in Atlantic City, and his wife is the owner of a second residential home in Egg Harbor Township.
Although Hossain has not been permitted to vote in the meetings, the board had not yet voted to remove him from his seat — until Tuesday.
On Friday, Hossain’s attorney William Koy Sr. of Morristown filed a petition with the New Jersey Commissioner of Education to reinstate his voting rights and an order to show cause. They are seeking an emergent hearing before the Commissioner, but have yet to hear back.
"How do you seat someone and not permit him to vote? And I couldn’t find any justification in (Riley's) papers to equal that position," Koy said Wednesday.
There was little public discussion among board members during Tuesday's special school board meeting and the voting took place after about two hours of closed session discussion from which Hossain was not permitted to participate.
The details of the litigation were not immediately available.
Board President Shay Steele was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.
Riley said that she waited until this week to address the board removing Hossain first allowing him to resign, then because several meetings were canceled or ended due to a lack of quorum.
“I sent a letter on Dec. 31, 2020 giving Farook Hossain the opportunity to resign, quite frankly, without embarrassment,” Riley said.
She said received a response from Hossain's previous attorney Steven Scheffler four days later asking for more time for him to consult with counsel.
The school board reorganized on Jan. 11 after its Jan. 6 reorganization was moved, reinstated and then canceled because not enough members attended. A special meeting Jan. 20 to discuss Hossain was also canceled due to lack of a quorum, as was the regular meeting on Jan. 26.
On Feb. 16, the school board met for its regular meeting, which included discussion on Hossain, but that ended after several members left during executive session.
"So last night was the first opportunity I had to address the board," Riley said.
In addition to the removal and litigation, members also voted to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity in order to suspend a months-long superintendent search that cost the district $25,000 because Hossain was a member of the interviewing committee. The Doctrine is required when conflicted members must vote on a resolution. Riley said that, per state rules, the vote on stopping the search will occur at next month's meeting.
Board member John Devlin voted "no" on invoking the Doctrine, as well as on the measures against Hossain.
"I think the big thing is we're putting the cart before the horse," Devlin said Wednesday morning of removing Hossain. "And at the same time, we're terminating a superintendent search that took three months, and were down to three candidates. They're saying he can't be involved in this. He hasn’t been charged yet. He hasn’t had a fair trial yet. Why wouldn’t you wait on that?"
Hossain's attorney, Koy, who is a former superintendent who specializes in school and employment law, said he has never seen anything like what happened in Atlantic City school board over the last two months.
Koy said he received a response from Riley to his petition at 10 p.m. Tuesday and after review, he is "even more excited than before to argue before the Commissioner."
Koy said that Riley's response to his petition includes "red herrings" like Hossain's children's school lunch applications, but nothing that definitively shows Hossain is not a resident of Atlantic City.
"The whole issue is his residence, his due process rights," Koy said.
The response filed by Riley and provided to The Press states that Hossain rented out his Atlantic City residence and includes a copy of a lease agreement signed by Hossain as the landlord on Jan. 3, 2020. Hossain says that he is also living at the Atlantic City property and his wife in Egg Harbor Township while they attempt to resolve "domestic concerns."
Riley's response also indicates that Hossain may have improperly applied for free school lunch by not disclosing the correct income. It included a letter from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is in response to a letter Riley had sent to them in August stating that there was concern about Hossain's free school lunch applications for his children.
The letter states that during the prosecutor's office's review of Riley's school lunch concerns, "an ancillary issue arose which may warrant further administrative inquiry by the district" regarding Hossain's residence.
"We also discovered evidence to suggest Mr. Hossain has not physically lived at that (Atlantic City) address since at least June 2020," wrote Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer, noting the property is for sale and "is presently occupied by tenants engaged in a month to month rental arrangement with Mr. Hossain."
The Press has contacted the Prosecutor's Office for comment.
