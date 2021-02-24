Atlantic City school board removes Hossain, files lawsuit

Board member John Devlin voted "no" on invoking the Doctrine, as well as on the measures against Hossain.

"I think the big thing is we're putting the cart before the horse," Devlin said Wednesday morning of removing Hossain. "And at the same time, we're terminating a superintendent search that took three months, and were down to three candidates. They're saying he can't be involved in this. He hasn’t been charged yet. He hasn’t had a fair trial yet. Why wouldn’t you wait on that?"

Rescheduled Atlantic City school board meeting now canceled due to improper notice ATLANTIC CITY — A rescheduled school board meeting that was supposed to take place Thursday …

Hossain's attorney, Koy, who is a former superintendent who specializes in school and employment law, said he has never seen anything like what happened in Atlantic City school board over the last two months.

Koy said he received a response from Riley to his petition at 10 p.m. Tuesday and after review, he is "even more excited than before to argue before the Commissioner."

Koy said that Riley's response to his petition includes "red herrings" like Hossain's children's school lunch applications, but nothing that definitively shows Hossain is not a resident of Atlantic City.

"The whole issue is his residence, his due process rights," Koy said.