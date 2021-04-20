Atlantic City school board meeting postponed to April 27

ATLANTIC CITY — The school board's regular meeting has been postponed to next week, according to a message on the district website Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting, originally set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, will take place April 27 at the same time.

The April 20 agenda, which was posted Tuesday morning on the district website, includes a resolution to allow conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent.

If the agenda stays the same, this would be the second time in two months the school board would be voting on a resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from in order to have a quorum. According to the resolution, the board has to give the public 30 days notice after voting on invoking the doctrine before voting on suspending the superintendent search.

When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of board member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.

Hossain appealed for emergent relief from the Department of Education, which he was granted, and his voting rights were reinstated.