Atlantic City school board meeting postponed to April 27
Atlantic City school board meeting postponed to April 27

Barry Caldwell

Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell

 Claire Lowe

ATLANTIC CITY — The school board's regular meeting has been postponed to next week, according to a message on the district website Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting, originally set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, will take place April 27 at the same time. 

The April 20 agenda, which was posted Tuesday morning on the district website, includes a resolution to allow conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent.

If the agenda stays the same, this would be the second time in two months the school board would be voting on a resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from in order to have a quorum. According to the resolution, the board has to give the public 30 days notice after voting on invoking the doctrine before voting on suspending the superintendent search.

When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of board member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.

Hossain appealed for emergent relief from the Department of Education, which he was granted, and his voting rights were reinstated.

The vote next week will allow the board to vote at its May meeting to suspend its nearly yearlong superintendent search, which began last May after Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced his retirement at the end of this year.

In July, the district hired Gary McCartney, Atlantic City’s former state monitor appointed in 2015 by Gov. Chris Christie, as a consultant for the search at a cost of $25,000.

Several board members were barred from participating in the search committee because of conflicts, including President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert, all of whom have family members employed by the district.

Board member John Devlin, who voted “no” on the last resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity and served on the superintendent search committee, said previously he was unsure why the search was being suspended. He said the committee had narrowed the search to three candidates.

Caldwell, for his part, has said the resolution has not changed his plans to retire.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

