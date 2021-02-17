Atlantic City school board meeting ends early as members leave during executive session

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City school board meeting ended abruptly Tuesday evening in the midst of executive session after several members left.

Although much of the board’s regular business, such as payment of bills and personnel actions, had been completed, the departure of several members left it unable to discuss a resolution that proposed ending its search for a new superintendent.

The abrupt ending Tuesday stems from a dispute between two factions of the board over board member Farook Hossain’s residency, which continues to play out during meetings.

Board solicitor Tracy Riley maintains Hossain is not a resident of Atlantic City and cannot serve on the board, but so far the board has not taken any action to remove him. Hossain has retained an attorney and has the support of at least three board members.

Disagreement among members erupted during Tuesday’s meeting, held both via Zoom and in person, after Principals Shelly Williams and Lakecia Hyman asked a question regarding the status of the school district’s superintendent search.

Atlantic City schools returning to hybrid instruction Feb. 22 Schools in Atlantic City will transition to hybrid learning earlier than expected, Superinte…