Atlantic City school board keeps leadership, introduces budget

ATLANTIC CITY — Shay Steele will continue as the city's Board of Education president after a special vote Thursday.
Patricia Bailey will also continue as vice president, said fellow school board member Kazi Islam.
The board held a special meeting Thursday to select new leadership after a judge last week said the vote of member Farook Hossain, who was barred from voting on the matter in January, should be counted.
During a January reorganization meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley directed school board Secretary Angela Brown not to record Hossain's vote due to her belief that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.
A resolution and vote to remove Hossain from the board was cast in late February.
The New Jersey Department of Education says all public school districts report that every on…
Without Hossain's vote counting, the board voted in a new president, Steele, and vice president, Bailey, and voted to invoke the doctrine of necessity to suspend the current search for a new superintendent and file civil litigation against Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Akther, for allegedly falsifying free school lunch applications.
Hossain petitioned a judge for reinstatement, which was granted March 11, until a hearing on his residency can resolve the matter.
The civil litigation is pending.
In addition, the board introduced a $224.42 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. The budget includes a local tax levy of $81.39 million, down $491,865 from last year.
The general fund local tax levy and the debt service local tax levy will decrease by a total of $2.2 million for the upcoming school year. This is due to outstanding debt coming off the books and a 2019 refinancing of bonds.
ATLANTIC CITY — School board member Farook Hossain, who was unseated last month over a resid…
The school district's state aid for the coming academic year will increase by $26.97 million.
The money the district will be receiving from a federal coronavirus relief package was not part of the 2021-22 budget.
Districts must submit budgets to the county superintendent for approval by March 22. Following the county superintendent's approval, a public hearing and final vote will be held.
The deadline to approve budgets is May 14.
