Atlantic City library brings back Monday hours; adds Spanish, LEAP classes

The Atlantic City Free Public Library will resume Monday hours starting March 14.
The library at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Richmond Branch will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit acfpl.org.
Intermediate Spanish Conversation classes: The library also announced it will be adding intermediate-level Spanish Conversation virtual classes beginning Tuesday. The classes will be held every Tuesday at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
The library has been holding beginner-level classes for the past couple of years. Those beginning classes will be moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. starting March 12.
Registration for these classes are not required. To access them, visit acfpl.org and go to the Online Programs page. The Meeting ID and password will be listed in the program listing.
Call 609-345-2269, ext. 2075, for more information.
LEAP classes at Richmond Branch: The Richmond Branch library will host iPad Basics classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes.
The classes are part of the Library Equal Access Program, presented by the Talking Book and Braille Center and New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Students will learn accessibility features, such as Zoom and VoiceOver (Apple's built-in screen reader). The library will provide iPads for use during the class, or you may bring your own iPad or iPhone.
Classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday from March 23 to April 27. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call Stephen Felle at 800-792-8322, ext. 812, or email sfelle@njstatelib.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
