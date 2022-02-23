Atlantic City High School teacher turns 80; no plans to retire anytime soon

ATLANTIC CITY — Carol Schreibman's energy fills the classroom as she reads Edgar Allan Poe's "The Cask of Amontillado."

Students hold back their giggles at the dramatic emphasis she places on each word.

For this 80-year-old Atlantic City High School English teacher, teaching is not just her job but her life's purpose.

"People have to have meaning in their lives. My purpose is helping these kids grow up into good human beings," Schreibman said.

That's the philosophy that keeps Schreibman going after nearly 50 years of teaching, and why she won't be leaving anytime soon.

Schreibman originally wanted to become a doctor, but clearly, life had other plans for her. After she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an English degree in 1964, she decided to take night classes to get her teaching certifications. She found her calling after teaching in Philadelphia for one year.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do," Schreibman said. "I thought, 'OK, I'll teach for a while.'"

After taking a few years off to care for her three sons, Schreibman began teaching at Atlantic City High School and hasn't looked back since. She is celebrating her 49th year at ACHS this year.

"The more you do it, the more you like it," Schreibman said.

Schreibman has seen many changes in the world of teaching and the world at large since she began nearly 50 years ago.

"Cellphones, unfortunately, have replaced a good novel," she said.

Despite the constantly changing world, Schreibman pushes through and prioritizes connections with her students above all.

"Everything changes, but the kids themselves don't change. Teenagers are teenagers," she said.

Schreibman said she has never had problems with her students, and it's because of the way she treats them.

"My kids are good. If you treat them with respect, they will be respectful to you."

Most importantly, Schreibman believes that encouraging students to be respectful, knowledgeable and kind is as much a part of the job as the curriculum.

"I constantly lecture them about drugs, alcohol and all that," Schreibman said. "I teach them how to live in this world and be healthy. I try to tell them that the things they get stressed about now won't matter in a few years from now."

Schreibman has kept in contact with many of her former students, some of whom she now considers her personal friends. Some of her former students have even become her coworkers, including the principal of Atlantic City High School, Constance Days Chapman.

"We're very proud to have her still teaching at our school. She has been such an asset to our school," said Chapman, who graduated from ACHS in 2003.

As a former student, Chapman knows the dedication Schreibman puts into her teaching.

"I'm excited to know she's still providing students today what she gave to me when I was a student," she said. "We all love her, and we look forward to her staying with us forever. We celebrate her and appreciate all the hard work she has put in over the 49 years she's been here."

Schreibman said she doesn't understand why anyone wouldn't want to work, even as they get older. The kids "keep her young," she said.

"You have to do something you like, and that you think is important. That's what I do, I help them be good human beings."

