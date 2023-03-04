ATLANTIC CITY — College recruiters stood behind rows of tables that lined the atrium halls of Atlantic City High School Friday morning, as students nervously hovered around them before approaching.

Thus ended Viking Week's Career fair, an effort by school officials to acquaint the 1,700 students here with the opportunities of activities, sports and, for seniors, the promise of college and career choices.

Juniors and seniors hustled to and from the tables Friday morning. Later, freshmen and sophomores got their chance.

Christina Noble, director of youth services for Atlantic City, said the career fair took three months to plan.

"We were able to get 150 guests and presentations at this fair along with 70 schools, some offering students instant decisions to schools," Noble said. "We're proud of the turnout."

A pep rally had kicked off the start of the week, highlighted by a performance by the Morgan State University marching band's drum line. Later, the band director held on-the-spot auditions and awarded scholarships to a few students to attend the historically black college in Baltimore.

Atlantic City becomes 'Wrestling Town, NJ' for annual tournament ATLANTIC CITY — For Tom Jaust, the first week of March marks a family tradition passed on th…

On Tuesday, college and career workshops were set up that focused on skills such as public speaking and resume writing.

Wednesday carried an "A Day in the Life" theme, which let students choose what professionals they wanted to speak to. It served as a get-to-know-you event for students interested in specific fields.

Thursday highlighted sports and student athletics along with the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC.

Aaliyah Blackwell, a junior, had just stepped away from a table staffed by Stockton University. Blackwell said she hadn't yet decided what career path she might choose, but she was favoring the local route.

"My sister goes to Stockton, and she really enjoys it. I don't know what I want to study yet, but I enjoyed this event."

Jordan Mercado, a senior, was casting a wider net. He'd spoken to representatives of Stockton, Rowan University and Temple University. He plans to study business and finance.

Some Atlantic City African American women choose public service to make their mark Role models for South Jersey African American women don’t all exist in the distant past or i…

"I feel really blessed to have something like this. I even spoke to TD Bank today because maybe this is where I can start my finance career," Mercado said.

Friday's career fair ended the week. Officials said they were pleased with the engagement and with being able to offer so many options to the next graduating class as they make all their important decisions.