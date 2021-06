Atlantic City High School grads applauded for resilience, told to follow dreams

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City High School co-valedictorian Maliha Rahman said if she has to hear the words “unprecedented times” one more time, she might scream.

In fact, she wasn’t even sure that graduation would be a possibility this year.

But on Friday afternoon, before family and friends, and mostly sans masks, the Class of 2021 collected their diplomas in a long-awaited ceremony that marked the end of a year of uncertainty.

“Not many things felt normal this year,” co-valedictorian Megan Dougherty told her classmates.

But reflecting on the past four years, Dougherty said she was lucky to be on the football field Friday.

Dougherty recalled her fear and anxiety walking through the entrance to the high school her first day of freshman year, but since then, she has learned, “Atlantic City High School is not a place to be scared of."

“It is a community,” she said, full of friends and supporters who are there to help you through good times and obstacles.

Over the past year, the valedictorians said, everyone had to adapt, grow, embrace and change.

“I can’t wait to see what we can do next,” Dougherty said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}