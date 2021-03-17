Atlantic City educators, ACIT students thank first responders for COVID-19 response

ATLANTIC CITY — Educators and students from the region are donating meals as a thank you to first responders for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last week, the Atlantic City Education Association (ACEA) and restaurants Jonuzi's Pizza, Sack O'Subs, Barrels, and Ducktown Tavern donated bagged lunches to first responders in the city's police and fire departments, as well as AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
"We're just trying to show our appreciation to the first responders," said ACEA President PJ Dollard.
"And how valuable they are to our community," added Nadine Batchelor-Hale, vice president of non-certified staff for the ACEA.
The meal donation was coordinated by ACEA members Tonya Palin, Carla Davis-Smith, Jennifer Couthen and Jennifer Off.
On Friday, Dollard and Batchelor-Hale met up with Sack O'Subs Ventnor owner Fred Spitalnick to deliver more than 100 bagged lunches to police officers, and then met John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, across the street at Fire Station No. 4 on California Avenue to drop off more lunches to the firefighters on duty there.
"We're very grateful. We're taken aback by it," said firefighter Chris Corson. "To get some love in these times is incredible."
In addition to the meals, the ACEA delivered certificates of recognition to the first responders.
"The world is a better place because of people like you," the framed certificate reads.
Similarly, culinary students from Atlantic County Institute of Technology have prepared hundreds of lunches, with the help of donations from school staff, for front line hospital employees at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland and Atlantic City campuses, as well as Shore Memorial Hospital.
The culinary arts students developed the menus, prepared and cooked the food, and packaged the meals within accordance to the COVID-19 guidelines for meal distribution.
“We all are aware of the challenges that this pandemic has created for everyone, and our teachers have been doing a tremendous job working through those challenges," ACIT Principal Joseph Potkay said. "Through our culinary arts program, we saw an opportunity for our students to utilize their skills and talents and provide lunch to our dedicated frontline healthcare workers."
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
