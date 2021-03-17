 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City educators, ACIT students thank first responders for COVID-19 response
0 comments

Atlantic City educators, ACIT students thank first responders for COVID-19 response

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Educators and students from the region are donating meals as a thank you to first responders for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last week, the Atlantic City Education Association (ACEA) and restaurants Jonuzi's Pizza, Sack O'Subs, Barrels, and Ducktown Tavern donated bagged lunches to first responders in the city's police and fire departments, as well as AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

"We're just trying to show our appreciation to the first responders," said ACEA President PJ Dollard. 

"And how valuable they are to our community," added Nadine Batchelor-Hale, vice president of non-certified staff for the ACEA.

The meal donation was coordinated by ACEA members Tonya Palin, Carla Davis-Smith, Jennifer Couthen and Jennifer Off.  

On Friday, Dollard and Batchelor-Hale met up with Sack O'Subs Ventnor owner Fred Spitalnick to deliver more than 100 bagged lunches to police officers, and then met John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, across the street at Fire Station No. 4 on California Avenue to drop off more lunches to the firefighters on duty there.

"We're very grateful. We're taken aback by it," said firefighter Chris Corson. "To get some love in these times is incredible."

In addition to the meals, the ACEA delivered certificates of recognition to the first responders. 

"The world is a better place because of people like you," the framed certificate reads. 

Similarly, culinary students from Atlantic County Institute of Technology have prepared hundreds of lunches, with the help of donations from school staff, for front line hospital employees at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland and Atlantic City campuses, as well as Shore Memorial Hospital.

The culinary arts students developed the menus, prepared and cooked the food, and packaged the meals within accordance to the COVID-19 guidelines for meal distribution.

“We all are aware of the challenges that this pandemic has created for everyone, and our teachers have been doing a tremendous job working through those challenges," ACIT Principal Joseph Potkay said. "Through our culinary arts program, we saw an opportunity for our students to utilize their skills and talents and provide lunch to our dedicated frontline healthcare workers."

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News