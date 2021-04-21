Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, EHT PAL receive free Wi-Fi as part of Comcast initiative

Three nonprofits in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township are getting equipped with free Wi-Fi to help facilitate remote education through Comcast’s Lift Zones program, part of a 10-year, $1 billion commitment to overcoming the digital divide, the cable and internet service provider said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League will be part of the program and will receive free Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity with access to hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning, training and programming offered at the centers.
Comcast has launched more than 100 Lift Zones across Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey. The goal is to establish more than 1,000 Lift Zones for students and adults by the end of the year. Comcast said the program is meant to complement to its low-cost Internet Essentials program for low-income families.
“The pandemic has put many low-income families at risk of being left behind, and we’re proud to work with community partners to support them with internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one,” said Jim Samaha, senior vice president of Comcast’s Freedom Region. “We hope these Lift Zones help Atlantic County families stay connected to vital resources.”
Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, said the club has served 2,500 students either live or in-person throughout the past year. The clubs were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 but reopened in the summer with a camp that served about 150 children. When the school year started, that number increased to 250 children, but Koch said the staff began to also offer virtual events and online mentoring, finding they could reach even more students. She said there are 10,000 children and teens in Atlantic City 18 and under, so the club hopes it can reach even more.
“Without community champions like Comcast, none of that would be possible,” she said. “I appreciate as a business person, as a nonprofit leader, the broadband industry is recognizing the need for internet.”
Egg Harbor Township PAL Executive Director Hector Tavarez said the organization’s two locations also closed initially at the start of the pandemic but reopened as an essential childcare provider not long after. They have been offering before- and- after-school care as well as care for students in remote learning during the school day.
“The internet now is education, so I think it’s very, very important moving forward that the internet is available to everyone,” Tavarez said.
He said the PAL is probably serving half of the 800 to 900 students it serves on a traditional annual basis, but the programming and offerings have continued to focus on science, technology, engineering and math like computer-aided design, robotics and 3-D printing.
Comcast said digital equity is a company-wide focus.
Last week, Comcast and Spectra, the management company for Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center, donated 30 laptops to the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club as well as six months of complimentary Internet Essential services for students.
“Supporting the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club is part of our focus on community partnerships and is essential to our business operation,” said Spectra’s Jim McDonald, general manager of the Convention Center and Boardwalk Hall. “This donation supports youth development, next-generation leadership, and future hospitality and event professionals in Atlantic City. We are proud to partner with the Spectra corporate office and Comcast to make this donation with the support of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
