Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, EHT PAL receive free Wi-Fi as part of Comcast initiative

Three nonprofits in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township are getting equipped with free Wi-Fi to help facilitate remote education through Comcast’s Lift Zones program, part of a 10-year, $1 billion commitment to overcoming the digital divide, the cable and internet service provider said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League will be part of the program and will receive free Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity with access to hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning, training and programming offered at the centers.

Comcast has launched more than 100 Lift Zones across Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey. The goal is to establish more than 1,000 Lift Zones for students and adults by the end of the year. Comcast said the program is meant to complement to its low-cost Internet Essentials program for low-income families.

“The pandemic has put many low-income families at risk of being left behind, and we’re proud to work with community partners to support them with internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one,” said Jim Samaha, senior vice president of Comcast’s Freedom Region. “We hope these Lift Zones help Atlantic County families stay connected to vital resources.”