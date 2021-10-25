Atlantic City Board of Education to meet Tuesday to appoint new superintendent

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to hire a new superintendent, according to a legal notice from the district.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the CitiCenter Building, 1300 Atlantic Ave. The meeting will be held on the 6th floor.

"The purpose of the Special Meeting is to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity and approve the new Superintendent of Schools," according to the legal notice posted on the district's website. "Action will be taken on this and any other matter that may come before the Board of Education."

Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced last year he would retire at the end of the 2021 school year but said he would stay on if needed while the district conducted its superintendent search.

The search was nearly complete this spring when the board, in another split vote, voted to start anew following concerns raised by board President Shay Steele over the search process. Shay is a conflicted board member who could not participate in the spring search because he has close family members employed by the district. The board had to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to stop and then restart the search to allow Steele and other conflicted board members to vote.