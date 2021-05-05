Atlantic City approves $224M school budget with tax decrease

“We keep that in the budget because the goal is to get out of renting or leasing where we currently are right now,” Ricketts said, of the district’s current lease at the Citi Center building.

She said that Superintendent Barry Caldwell and members of his staff had toured several potential spaces, but due to cost and layouts, none were deemed acceptable.

Other capital projects include a $3.2 million roof replacement at the Dr. Martin Luther King Complex and $600,000 for roof replacement at Atlantic City High School.

About $7.5 million is budgeted for next year in instructional purchases such as $2.5 million for the establishment of the district’s alternative school and $3.8 million in additional funding for substitute teaching services.

The district's spending per pupil has increased from $21,555 in this school year to $22,287 next year, according to the budget.

Ricketts told the board that one of the goals of the budget is to raise student achievement, she said.

“As we increase our language arts, math science and social studies program, a lot of purchases will be made to make sure the students get the instructional material they need especially as we have this gap this year due to the remote learning,” she said.