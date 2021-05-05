Atlantic City approves $224M school budget with tax decrease

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Board of Education Tuesday approved a $224.4 million budget for 2021-22 school year, with a slightly lower tax rate and more per pupil spending.
The anticipated tax rate is $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuing, meaning a home worth $150,000 will pay $2,385 a year in school taxes. This tax rate is down from $1.69 for the 2020-21 school year.
The 21-22 budget includes $202.8 million for the general operations, $16 million in federal aid and grants, and $5.6 million to pay for debt.
The general fund tax levy of $81.4 million is down about $500,000 from this year and the debt service tax levy of $4.6 million is about $1.3 million lower. The tax levy will be supported by $40.2 million through the state’s PILOT agreement with the city of Atlantic City.
The district will receive a $27 million increase in state aid to support its budget next year, including $55.2 million in equalization aid and $20 million in “other” state aid. In 2014-15, state aid totaled $17.9 million, and in the 20-21 budget was up to $66 million.
“You see where the shift is happening, where the state support is increasing and the tax levy has decreased,” school business administrator Celeste Ricketts told the board.
Ricketts also told the board that the board has budgeted $12.2 million for capital projects including $5 million it has been holding on to each year in anticipation of purchasing a new administration building.
“We keep that in the budget because the goal is to get out of renting or leasing where we currently are right now,” Ricketts said, of the district’s current lease at the Citi Center building.
She said that Superintendent Barry Caldwell and members of his staff had toured several potential spaces, but due to cost and layouts, none were deemed acceptable.
Other capital projects include a $3.2 million roof replacement at the Dr. Martin Luther King Complex and $600,000 for roof replacement at Atlantic City High School.
About $7.5 million is budgeted for next year in instructional purchases such as $2.5 million for the establishment of the district’s alternative school and $3.8 million in additional funding for substitute teaching services.
The district's spending per pupil has increased from $21,555 in this school year to $22,287 next year, according to the budget.
Ricketts told the board that one of the goals of the budget is to raise student achievement, she said.
“As we increase our language arts, math science and social studies program, a lot of purchases will be made to make sure the students get the instructional material they need especially as we have this gap this year due to the remote learning,” she said.
Ricketts said there are also plans to address chronic absenteeism with more incentives for students and contact with parents and guardians.
“What is new in this budget is that in the high school there will be modified block schedule,” Ricketts explained.
She said through the block schedule, which will increase instructional time, students will be able to earn more credit in a shorter amount of time, which is hoped to lead to an increase graduation rates.
Albert Herbert, who voted against the budget Tuesday after not being able to ask a question in the midst of the vote, said he wanted to see the district do more to provide programs for younger students.
“With the amount of money we have in reserve, which is a pretty decent amount, I want to put on record that I want to come up with a plan to get extracurricular sports back in the elementary and middle schools, where these students aren’t playing organized basketball and organized soccer for the first time in high school,” he said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.