Atlantic Christian School students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Students and staff at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township recently participated in Operation Christmas Child, filling 69 shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal care items for kids around the world.
The project was organized by high schooler Jake DeNick as his senior project and concluded Nov. 18. The shoeboxes will be gifted to children across the globe during the Christmas season by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization.
“I’ve been participating in Operation Christmas Child for many years with my church, and I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” DeNick said. “I wanted to give the school community the chance to do it with me.”
