Atlantic Cape wins $3 million to create offshore wind safety program

“We are excited to work with Atlantic Cape to create new opportunities for New Jerseyans to gain access to the critical training, education and skills required to compete for jobs in offshore wind,” Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said.

The Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge was part of the Murphy administration’s goal of generating 7.5 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035 and positioning New Jersey as a hub for the American offshore wind industry.

“Offshore wind is a priority sector for the Murphy administration that has unparalleled potential to drive long-term, equitable economic growth. Establishing a Global Wind Organization safety training program and facility in New Jersey will make jobs in offshore wind more accessible to New Jersey residents and will help to establish the state as a hub of the growing American offshore wind industry,” NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said.

Sullivan said Atlantic Cape’s proposal will bring the training program to "the heart of New Jersey’s growing wind industry."

To date, the BPU has awarded two offshore wind solicitations. Ørsted’s 1,100 megawatt Ocean Wind project won the first solicitation in June 2019, and last week the BPU awarded a combined 2,658 megawatts of offshore wind capacity to EDF/Shell’s Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ørsted’s Ocean Wind II. This award, which will bring New Jersey’s total planned offshore wind capacity to over 3,700 megawatts, is the nation’s largest combined award. Both Ørsted projects are located off Atlantic and Cape May counties.

