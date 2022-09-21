 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Cape welcomes 3 new members to Board of Trustees

Atlantic Cape Community College

Denise-Marie Coulter, dean of professional and liberal studies, discusses the "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" exhibit in the Student Center lobby at Atlantic Cape Community College. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

MAYS LANDING — Three new members were named to Atlantic Cape Community College's Board of Trustees over the summer.

Longport Borough Clerk Monica Kyle; Flora Castillo, president of Pivot Strategies LLC; and new alumni trustee Julia Train, of Mays Landing, have been serving in their new roles for several weeks. 

“We are so thrilled to welcome our new members to the Board of Trustees," Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said in a statement Wednesday. "Their combined professional experience, dedication to serving their communities and diverse backgrounds will be an asset to the college as we start a new school year and continue to promote attainable, affordable higher education in southern New Jersey.

Kyle, of Northfield, has 19 years of experience in public service, building her career after graduating from the former Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in 1999. She was formerly the communications manager for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

Castillo, of Ventnor, started Pivot Strategies, a consulting firm serving the transportation, infrastructure and health insurance industries, after 20 years of holding executive leadership roles for health care companies. She has also served on several national, local and state boards, including National Urban Fellows, Rail-Volution and the American Public Transportation Association. 

She also served more than two decades as a senior policymaker and member of the Board of Directors at NJ Transit. She was the first Latina and youngest member of the board, Atlantic Cape said.

Train graduated from Atlantic Cape this year, earning her associate's degree in communication. She's currently studying journalism at Rider University.

She also serves as the alumni trustee representative on the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the Marketing Committee and the college's Foundation Board, Atlantic Cape said.

