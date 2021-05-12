Atlantic Cape to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for class of 2021

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College will recognize its 2021 graduates, including 34 high school students from around the region who participated in the Early College Program, with a drive-thru ceremony next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college announced.
On May 20, graduates can participate in the drive-thru event on the Mays Landing campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An identical ceremony will also be held May 19 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Mays Landing campus for graduates of the Early College Program. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for June 9 at 7 p.m.
“We are really excited to offer our graduates this opportunity,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “Our students have worked so hard to get to this point, and we want to honor that dedication in the best way possible. This is a safe, fun, and memorable way to mark the occasion.”
The drive-through graduation will be a contactless ceremony, where students can decorate their vehicles, similar to decorating their caps, to show school spirit. The college held a virtual ceremony last year, as well, to recognize its graduates as the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The high school students graduating are from Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Middle Township High School and Pleasantville High School. Nine local high schools currently participate in Atlantic Cape’s Early College program, which offers dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities for students allowing them to earn up to 60 credits toward an associate's degree while still in high school.
For more information, visit Atlantic Cape’s Virtual Graduation page at atlantic.edu/graduation.
