Atlantic Cape students explore hunger crisis ahead of holiday season

At the far end of the lobby next to an electric fireplace sat four people in the rich class. They had tableside service from culinary arts student Jesus Ampara, who served them plates of Caesar salad and baked ziti.

Student Government Association President Caesar Sanchez gave a presentation while people waited for and ate their food. Those in low income ate last, and men were served first in the middle class to demonstrate how, in some countries, women will eat last and sometimes less to ensure the rest of the family has enough food first.

"They were engaged, and I actually learned some things from them, from speaking up and hearing what they had to say," said Sanchez, 21, of Egg Harbor Township. "I think it was a good thing all around to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity."

One student sitting at middle income told Sanchez the rice and beans he was served, which was supposed to be middle income food, was something he ate at home.

"I was like, I'm glad he was able to relate to it, not only to people around him but to himself, specifically," Sanchez said. "And also the other student who sat down in low income and said something about Atlantic City being a food desert, and that's something that not a lot of people think about."