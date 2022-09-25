Atlantic Cape offering aviation and career development college credit course for Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City teens

Atlantic Cape Community College and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will be partners in a new initiative to help 10 teenagers learn about careers in aviation and drones while earning college credits.

The partnership, announced Saturday in a release from the college, will benefit 10 Atlantic City teens and will be the first time Atlantic Cape will host college credit courses at the Boys & Girls Club.

“We are thrilled to continue our valuable relationship with the Boys & Girls Club by offering a course at the Teen Center. Students will not only be given experience in writing a resume or interviewing for a job, they will be introduced to potential careers in the growing field of aviation,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said in the release. “The course will expose students to a career with significant earning potential, continuing our mission to provide the residents of Atlantic County with affordable, high-quality academic opportunities.”

The Introduction to Career Development class last week at the club. Students will take trips to the Mays Landing campus of Atlantic Cape, the Atlantic City International Airport and the 177th Fighter Wing New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township.

Professors Jessica Reynolds and Tim Cwik will teach about potential aviation career paths, as well as how to write a resume and interview.

Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Atlantic City club, said this is the second year the club is offering college credit courses for its teens.

“We know that aviation is an up-and-coming industry in our region and our goal is to develop the workforce pipeline within our next generation. In addition to the academic side of this effort, teens will have the opportunity to attend college classes at Atlantic Cape Community College, providing them with exposure to higher education, on a college campus. Completers will graduate with our 3 C’s college: credits, college confidence, and career exposure!” Koch said.