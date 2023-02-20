MAYS LANDING — Higher education professional and author Scott Van Pelt appeared at Atlantic Cape Community College on Tuesday for a Speaker Series titled “The Future of Higher Education: A Time for Leadership.”
The New Jersey native was brought onstage to discuss the path forward for institutions of higher education, especially in light of changes since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our world is changing, our economy, our nature of work is changing and so many other sectors have been impacted and disrupted, and they have already changed,” Van Pelt said. “We are at a point where we are seeing new competitors, new providers, and if higher education doesn’t step up to meet the needs of the 21st century learner, then someone else will.”
Van Pelt quoted surveys showing that 85% of students in the U.S. enjoy the flexibility of online learning, and four out of five students agree the pandemic has changed what they expect from higher education.
