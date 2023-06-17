MAYS LANDING — Nearly 100 students from Atlantic City High School participated in Atlantic Cape Community College’s annual Cyber Day on June 1.
The event included hands-on technology and cybersecurity activities, demonstrations and interaction with industry professionals and experienced facilitators. Students learned about Atlantic Cape’s cybersecurity, esports and computer science degree programs. A panel of industry experts discussed cybersecurity and provided insights during a question-and-answer session.
Local students can attend Atlantic Cape to receive cybersecurity certifications and then advance to a four-year college or university, or enter the workforce. To learn more, visit atlantic.edu.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
