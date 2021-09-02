Atlantic Cape culinary arts school again honored for 'exemplary' program

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College's culinary arts program has been re-accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation's Accrediting Commission, the college said Thursday.

The commission re-accredited the Academy of Culinary Arts for three of its programs — associate's degree in culinary arts, associate's degree in baking and pastry, and certificate in baking and pastry. All three also received an "Exemplary" award, which signifies the premium education standards recognized by the ACFEFAC, the college said in a news release.

The Academy of Culinary Arts is one of three ACF-accredited colleges in the state, the school said, and the only one in South Jersey.

“This accreditation reaffirms to current and future students that our Culinary Arts program not only meets the rigorous standards set forth by the American Culinary Federation, but surpasses them,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said. “As the Academy enters its 40th anniversary, we are proud to continue to provide top-quality talent to the region’s hospitality industry while continuing to be a leader in Culinary Arts training.”