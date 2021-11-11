Atlantic Cape Community College's new coordinator for veterans showing support for military

Jerome Ingram said the best life lessons he’s received from being in the military were discipline and structure.
He has applied those skills to his everyday life, and now, he’s applying that to his new role at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Ingram, a captain in the New Jersey Army National Guard, was recently hired as the newly-created program coordinator for athletes and veterans. The goal of this position is to help ACCC become a more military- and veteran-friendly school.
Ingram said by phone Wednesday he was honored to take on this role.
“I feel like I was chosen, like the job was not necessarily created for me, but they had me in mind,” Ingram, 37, said. “Having graduated from here and being in the military myself. Being able to give back in this way is amazing.”
“We are proud to provide educational opportunities and additional support to students who have served our country or those who are currently serving in the military and their family members,” said Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba in a Tuesday news release from the school.
“Our service members and veterans have given so much to our country, and we are honored they chose Atlantic Cape to continue their education. We are always looking for ways to better support our students to achieve their goals, and I thank Jerome for his efforts.”
ACCC joins colleges in South Jersey who offer a similar program. Stockton University offers military and veteran services and has over 400 military-affiliated students attending the university, the school says on its website.
Rowan University in Glassboro, Gloucester County, also offers similar services.
Ingram began his new role in late July, helping veterans and athletes prepare for the upcoming semester. He helped those students register for classes and make sure their schedules allow them to work around practices and games or drill weekend and military orders.
Ingram had been working in Atlantic Cape’s admissions department for the last 2½ years before this role was created.
“They saw my work ethic from the admissions side and knew I was in the military,” Ingram said. “Even before I took on this role, any veteran student who came in, they would send them to me to welcome to the college and get them admitted.”
Ingram was born in Irvington Township, Essex County, and moved to Pleasantville when he was young. He grew up and spent most of his life in Brigantine and attended Atlantic City High School, where he graduated in 2002.
Ingram graduated from ACCC in 2005. He enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he has recently celebrated 16 years of service in the military. As a logistics staff officer, he is responsible for equipment and maintenance readiness of nearly 500 soldiers in his Vineland battalion.
Ingram has recently been selected for a promotion to major.
Before Ingram joined the military, he described himself as being lost with no clear goal or structure in life.
“Military gave me that backbone. It gave me a lot of communication skills,” he said. “They value education, especially officers. You need degrees to be promoted to certain ranks.”
Ingram went back to college and received his bachelor’s degree in social science from Thomas Edison State University in Trenton in 2014. He’s now pursuing a master’s degree in liberal studies from TESU, where he was recently named as the student trustee.
Ingram, who lives in Galloway Township, now works with younger students fresh out of high school who may not have a clear goal, as well as adult learners 25 years and up who may already have careers and are looking to advance.
“When students come in, they see my degrees, my military plaques and pictures. They know I’m an alumni here,” Ingram said. “They see the success as well. I was once one of them. I could be a mentor and a role model to a lot of students.”
Ingram said Atlantic Cape plans to hold a small ceremony Thursday for Veterans Day, and recruiters will be there.
“I’m just really proud of all the veterans before me. They paved the way,” Ingram said.
“I’m proud of the hard work I’ve done. I sometimes didn’t realize it. I just kept my head down and keep going. It’s nice to be acknowledged for the achievements. I’m definitely proud of this.”
