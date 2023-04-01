Atlantic Cape Community College is partnering with the Atlantic and Cape May County Probation Division of the New Jersey Courts and APEX Solutions Group to offer a 10-week, train-to-hire Certified Associate Project Management Cohort, the college announced last week.

Twenty-five students were selected to be part of the program.

The training supports New Jersey residents in acquiring meaningful careers and is offered through the state Judiciary’s JOBS Program, sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Labor. The JOBS program was created to connect private companies and nonprofits with successful drug court and probation clients who have demonstrated the desire to rebuild their lives.

To qualify, participants must be under active probation supervision in drug court, the Intensive Supervision Program or general community supervision, while cooperating with their probation. The selected students will receive their training in critical life skills and career development at no cost, the college said in a news release. Topics include communications, teamwork, computer literacy and project management.

“Atlantic Cape was designated an Anchor Institution for supporting our communities, and we are proud that APEX provides second-chance opportunities to the residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said. “We are so pleased to have this 10-week course right here on our Atlantic City campus.”

The program will run through May 26. For more information, visit njcourts.gov.