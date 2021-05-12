 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape Community College to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for Class of 2021
0 comments
top story

Atlantic Cape Community College to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for Class of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
President Gaba

President Barbara Gaba addresses Atlantic Cape Community College’s graduating Class of 2020 virtually.

Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021.

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College will recognize its 2021 graduates, including 34 high school students from around the region who participated in the Early College Program, with a drive-thru ceremony next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college announced.

On May 20, graduates can participate in the event on the Mays Landing campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An identical ceremony will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 19 at the Mays Landing campus for graduates of the Early College Program. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 9.

“We are really excited to offer our graduates this opportunity,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “Our students have worked so hard to get to this point, and we want to honor that dedication in the best way possible. This is a safe, fun and memorable way to mark the occasion.”

The drive-thru graduation will be a contactless ceremony where students can decorate their vehicles, similar to decorating their caps, to show school spirit. The college held a virtual ceremony last year, as well, to recognize its graduates as the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Laura Batchelor, spokesperson for Atlantic Cape, said plans for the drive-thru ceremony were already in place when Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this month he would be eliminating the outdoor gathering limit May 19, with social distancing rules to remain in place.

"We have over 700 students graduating, so even with the new guidelines it would be difficult logistically. What is nice about the drive-thru ceremony is that students get one-on-one interaction with Dr. Gaba and senior staff," Batchelor said. "Based on the success last year of our virtual graduation, we decided to do it again this year so anyone who could not make the drive-thru graduation can still be a part of commencement."

She said the college plans for not only more in-person classes in the fall but for fall graduation to be fully in-person.

The high school students graduating this year are from Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Middle Township High School and Pleasantville High School. Nine local high schools participate in Atlantic Cape’s Early College program, which offers dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities for students, allowing them to earn up to 60 credits toward an associate's degree while still in high school.

For more information, visit Atlantic Cape’s virtual graduation page at atlantic.edu/graduation.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas analysts say don't worry, but drivers still do

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News