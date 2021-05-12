Atlantic Cape Community College to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for Class of 2021

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College will recognize its 2021 graduates, including 34 high school students from around the region who participated in the Early College Program, with a drive-thru ceremony next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college announced.
On May 20, graduates can participate in the event on the Mays Landing campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An identical ceremony will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 19 at the Mays Landing campus for graduates of the Early College Program. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 9.
“We are really excited to offer our graduates this opportunity,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “Our students have worked so hard to get to this point, and we want to honor that dedication in the best way possible. This is a safe, fun and memorable way to mark the occasion.”
The drive-thru graduation will be a contactless ceremony where students can decorate their vehicles, similar to decorating their caps, to show school spirit. The college held a virtual ceremony last year, as well, to recognize its graduates as the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Laura Batchelor, spokesperson for Atlantic Cape, said plans for the drive-thru ceremony were already in place when Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this month he would be eliminating the outdoor gathering limit May 19, with social distancing rules to remain in place.
"We have over 700 students graduating, so even with the new guidelines it would be difficult logistically. What is nice about the drive-thru ceremony is that students get one-on-one interaction with Dr. Gaba and senior staff," Batchelor said. "Based on the success last year of our virtual graduation, we decided to do it again this year so anyone who could not make the drive-thru graduation can still be a part of commencement."
She said the college plans for not only more in-person classes in the fall but for fall graduation to be fully in-person.
The high school students graduating this year are from Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Middle Township High School and Pleasantville High School. Nine local high schools participate in Atlantic Cape’s Early College program, which offers dual and concurrent enrollment opportunities for students, allowing them to earn up to 60 credits toward an associate's degree while still in high school.
For more information, visit Atlantic Cape’s virtual graduation page at atlantic.edu/graduation.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
