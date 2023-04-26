MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Student Support Services held the inaugural First-Generation Student Conference on April 19. Students from Camden County College and Rowan College of South Jersey were in attendance.

The event helped foster relationships, encouraged peer-to-peer dialogue and gave meaning to the students' academic journey.

“Being a first-generation college student is a wonderful thing, and anytime you can be first is a wonderful thing,” said Stacey Zacharoff, Atlantic Cape’s senior director for the Center for Student Success. “The family concept is essential to helping you manage your college career, so create opportunities to have those candid one-on-one conversations with your peers and create those bonds, because they are a tool that is needed.”

Keynote speaker Terrence C. Jones spoke about the challenges in the lives of today's first-generation students. He encouraged the students to “find somebody with a similar purpose in life to help guide your way."

Breakout sessions followed the speech, with students hearing from Atlantic Cape faculty and staff members in areas such as mental health, financial literacy, social media and first-generation students with a disability.

The day ended with a panel discussion in which participating students provided a glimpse into the challenges and successes of first-generation students.

Atlantic Cape plans to continue offering the conference with additional professional and peer insight. For more information, visit atlantic.edu.