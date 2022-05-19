Atlantic Cape Community College hands diplomas to 350

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Three hundred and forty-seven students walked across the stage to accept their diploma Thursday as family and friends cheered them on during Atlantic Cape Community College’s 55th annual commencement.

The Class of 2022 included 849 students receiving associate’s degrees in 57 programs. (Not all students participate in commencement.)

This year’s keynote speaker was James Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. Allen, a Mainland Regional High School graduate who took classes at Atlantic Cape, was presented with an honorary associate’s degree in hospitality management in recognition of his accomplishments and commitment to the Atlantic City region and Atlantic Cape’s students.

Other guest speakers were Caesar Angeles Sanchez Lara, president of Atlantic Cape’s Student Government Association, and Fredy Gerardo Flores, a 4.0 high honors student.

In addition to the main commencement ceremony, two additional graduation ceremonies were held on campus this week for the Academy of Culinary Arts and the nursing program.

On Wednesday, 24 students in the Academy of Culinary Arts received medals and certificates for completing their programs and about 100 students in Atlantic Cape’s nursing program received their pins and took a vow to care for the sick, a tradition that dates to the 12th century.