Atlantic Cape Community College awards $1.5 million contract for wind training center

MAYS LANDING — Wind energy training for prospective employees in South Jersey took a step forward this week.

Atlantic Cape Community College's Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million contract with Weatherby Construction and Renovation Corp. to build its planned Wind Training Center on the Atlantic City campus.

The city-based company was the lowest bidder, the school said Wednesday.

The Wind Training Center is supported through a nearly $3 million New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge grant, which the college received in July.

The facility is intended to help expedite New Jersey's growing offshore wind industry by providing job training to prospective employees.

The training, the school said, will be done through the Global Wind Organization, a nonprofit founded by leading personnel in the industry, according to globalwindsafety.com.