Atlantic Cape awards $1.5 million contract for wind training center

MAYS LANDING — Wind energy training in South Jersey for prospective employees took a step forward earlier this week.
Atlantic Cape Community College's Board of Trustees Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million contract with Weatherby Construction and Renovation Corp. to build its planned Wind Training Center on the Atlantic City campus.
The city-based company was the lowest bidder, the school said Wednesday.
The Wind Training Center is supported through a nearly $3 million new Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge grant, which the college received in July.
The facility is intended to help expedite New Jersey's growing offshore wind industry by providing job training to prospective employees.
The training, the school said, will be done through the Global Wind Organization (GWO), a nonprofit founded by leading personnel in the industry, according to globalwindsafety.com.
GWO provides safety and operation standards for a skilled workforce, the website says.
The building's construction officially began in August, when the city broke ground on a nearly 1,700-square-foot parking lot at the campus. School officials believe the building will be open by fall 2022.
The school expects to instruct nearly 1,800 hopeful wind energy workers in the first year, Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba previously said.
To attract prospective students, the school is planning to provide $25,000 scholarships, Gaba said.
Efforts to fast-track New Jersey's wind energy economy generate from planned offshore wind farms managed by Ørsted, which are expected to power nearly a half-million homes.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.