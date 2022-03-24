At an Ocean City school board meeting, speakers decry treatment of high school players who criticized coach

OCEAN CITY — Parents and community members on Wednesday slammed the school district’s response to players' complaints about the Ocean City High School girls basketball team’s coaches.

Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players' complaints until they took them public. They said the district appears more interested in protecting its staff than in the wellbeing of the students.

In February, multiple members of the team stood before the board asking that their coaches’ contracts not be renewed, alleging the players had been mistreated by Michael Cappelletti, who became head coach this season after years as the assistant coach.

The students allege the coaching went beyond being tough on players, instead reaching the level of bullying and abuse. In their letter, students said they first went to the athletic director and then to the superintendent, with no results.

School officials say they are investigating the allegations, but after the public statements, interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi said they had found no improper conduct.

Since then, parents and community members said Wednesday, the players have faced name-calling and abuse from people in the community. They called on the board to take action on the players’ complaints.

“In this present day, it is wholly unacceptable to willfully ignore the emotional and mental health of the students in your charge,” said Jill Adamson, who said she had three children in the district, including a daughter on the basketball team. “We will never know if proper remediation, discipline and intervention would have been successful and prevented all of this, because it never happened.”

She alleged the district’s response has been hampered by a conflict of interest.

“The team’s complaints have been recklessly ignored, callously dismissed and shamefully refuted by those in the district (administration),” Adamson said. “The administration has supported the coach even in the midst of an open investigation. My daughter and her teammates have been called by adults and alumni ‘weak,’ ‘babies,’ ‘pathetic,’ ‘run to mommy and daddy,’ ‘you wouldn’t make it in the real world,’ ‘you wouldn’t last a day in Ocean City High School athletics in my day.’”

She said former players have the right to stand up for a coach, but when it leads to character assassination against the players, it goes too far.

At a meeting March 10, some former players spoke on Cappelletti’s behalf, and former players also attended games to show their support after the team went public with their complaints. Some described Cappelletti as a mentor who helped them succeed outside of athletics.

“I’ve been told by a top administrator that the current toxic environment is the fault of the parents of these girls,” Adamson said. “It is shocking the amount of energy that has been spent on discrediting and disbelieving the girls’ reports.”

She said other students are likely afraid to come forward.

“Speaking out in front of this administration is like submitting to a firing squad,” she said. “If there are adults that fear speaking out, can you imagine students?”

Other speakers included Tom Rotondi, a city councilman running for an at-large seat this spring, and resident Jennifer Bowman, a local business owner who is well known in town.

Bowman held up a basketball as she began to address the board, describing it as a simple sport.

“All you need is a ball, a court, players and a coach. Not so simple for Ocean City High School this year,” Bowman said.

She said the students had the courage to speak up in a room full of adults. Many are three-sport athletes who have had many coaches, she said.

“Something’s wrong. Something failed these girls. Something failed this coach. This should have never gotten this far,” Bowman said.

She said potential students are considering choosing other schools, even as the district seeks to bring in school choice students from other districts.

Rotondi said the students asked the school for help and did not get it. He quoted a student who wrote that the school administration ignored their cries for help. He said the protocols for launching an investigation were not followed when the students told the school they were being bullied.

Those state protocols were established for a reason, he said.

“In the military, it saves lives. In law enforcement, it saves the community. And in schools, it saves kids,” he said. As soon as a student complained of bullying, he said, steps should have been taken to address it.

The superintendent did not address the concerns raised at the meeting. Board members avoided specifics but said the district takes the issue seriously.

“We take our students very seriously. We listen to what they’re saying. We care,” said board member Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes. “We’re listening to all sides. I just want everybody to know, we are listening.”

Earlier in the meeting, during a presentation on winter sports, the girls basketball team was celebrated after a successful season.

