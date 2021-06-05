As Ocean City celebrates outgoing superintendent, protesters have their say

“We wanted to come out and be seen because we don’t believe the current administration has focused on student wellbeing or on the students’ mental health,” Thomas said. “It starts at the top.”

Other participants said the district should be paying more attention to student needs than celebrating the superintendent. At one point, a banner plane circled the area with a banner proclaiming, “Enough is Enough! Back to caring for the kids!”

Some school officials and others could be seen entering The Flanders. Police stationed officers in front of the main entrance, but there was little interaction with the protesters across the street, except for one officer on a bicycle who came to speak to one of the protesters and state Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, an Ocean City native who gave a warm greeting to many of the participants — and to the police officers — before heading inside to the gala.

Taylor did not speak to the protesters and was not seen entering the event. Thomas said the participants would have been respectful if they saw her passing by, saying it was not the proper forum for an interaction.

In announcing her retirement in a letter to the school community April 16, Taylor praised the school faculty and staff, saying they all worked to make the district the best it could be.