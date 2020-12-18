Area schools recognized for safety efforts

Nearly $100,000 in awards were distributed among school districts participating in the Atlantic & Cape May Counties Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund (JIF) this year as part of an annual recognition of their positive risk management practices.

Brigantine Public Schools, Folsom Board of Education and Pitman Board of Education were recognized as Safety Districts of the Year for their ongoing contribution to safety efforts, each earning an additional $2,500 reward, JIF officials said.

In addition, school nurse Lisa Smith from Folsom Board of Education and Judi Bessor, facilities director from Mainland Regional High School, both received the Safety Star of the Year.

This year in particular, JIF officials said they recognized the challenges faced by school district employees who carried out their responsibilities while adjusting to the new normal that has become the hallmark of 2020.

Rewards were earned by members who reduced the number of accidents by focusing on local safety efforts. In all, 23 member school districts were recognized and received awards totaling $99,500.

The State of New Jersey allows public entities to collectively pool their resources to insure for property, liability and workers’ compensation coverages. The ACCASBO JIF was formed in 1991 to reduce the cost of risk so that more money would be available for education.

