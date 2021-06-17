Ardent promoter of Greater Egg schools, Julie Hazard, retires

Hazard, a parent and ardent band supporter, said Pfeffer, who died in 2010, knew she had been instrumental in garnering public attention for the Oakcrest High School marching band over the years, so he hired her as a communications assistant. Her main objective was to push out positive information about what was going on in Greater Egg’s two existing schools at the time, Oakcrest and Absegami high schools, as a way to drum up support for the new Cedar Creek High School.

At the time, she said, “publicity in the schools was not a big deal.”

Most of the school just didn’t do something like that, they didn’t have a little Julie Hazard running around and taking pictures,” Hazard said.

She learned all about deadlines and how to find news. Hazard said she would walk by a classroom and see excitement, so she would go back and ask the teacher, “what were you doing there?”

She has spoken for school administrators on publicity in the schools and giving tips on how they could promote their own districts.