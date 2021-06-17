Ardent promoter of Greater Egg schools, Julie Hazard, retires

MAYS LANDING — From attending a presidential inauguration to meeting Holocaust survivors and Tuskegee Airmen to trying on a genuine NFL Super Bowl ring, Julie Hazard has a lot of fun memories to look back on as her career in Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District comes to an end this month.
After 16 years, Hazard is retiring from the district to spend more time with her family. Her contributions to the community, the district and to local news coverage were immeasurable, her friends and colleagues said.
“She took what was an idea and made it a vital job that benefited both the district and our communities; her stories let the communities see their tax dollars at work, and join in celebrating our successes,” Superintendent James Reina said.
Though her official title was “financial secretary,” most of the students and faculty in the three schools that make up the district know Hazard as the woman with the camera.
When she saw a flyer for a fun field trip or heard about a guest speaker coming to a teacher’s classroom, Hazard would be there with her camera clutched tightly toward her body holding up a folder and a notepad, and a few pens wrapped between her fingers.
“It was a way of showing the community what was going on beyond just stuff in the classroom, that teachers were taking the extra time to bring in guests,” said former Oakcrest High School history teacher Doug Cervi. “Sports get covered, drama gets covered, but stuff in the classroom, people think that kids just go to school and come home.”
Cervi said that because of the work Hazard did, new students in his class were already eager to learn because they had seen coverage of the lessons from past years.
“The kids would come to my class and ask when the World War II guys are coming in, it was a draw,” Cervi said. “That actually made your job in the classroom easier.”
Hazard also served as the liaison to the local reporters, calling in a potential news stories before they happened or providing photos after the fact.
“One of the most important services we provided to the community was our coverage of the schools. Our coverage of Oakcrest and Absegami high schools would not have possible without Julie’s diligent and gracious help,” said James Fitzpatrick of Hammonton, the former editor of The Current Newspapers.
Before she came to South Jersey, Hazard and her husband, Bob, lived in Florida and ran three gift shops. They moved to Hamilton Township and Bob began working in the boating industry in Egg Harbor City. Hazard was a stay-at-home mom who took part-time positions to be able to care for her son, Rob.
Hazard said she long sought a job in the district, so when she received a call from former Greater Egg Harbor Regional Superintendent Adam Pfeffer in 2005, she gladly accepted the role. At the time Pfeffer had begun rallying public support for the creation of a new high school in Egg Harbor City in 2005, he knew he would need some help.
Hazard, a parent and ardent band supporter, said Pfeffer, who died in 2010, knew she had been instrumental in garnering public attention for the Oakcrest High School marching band over the years, so he hired her as a communications assistant. Her main objective was to push out positive information about what was going on in Greater Egg’s two existing schools at the time, Oakcrest and Absegami high schools, as a way to drum up support for the new Cedar Creek High School.
At the time, she said, “publicity in the schools was not a big deal.”
Most of the school just didn’t do something like that, they didn’t have a little Julie Hazard running around and taking pictures,” Hazard said.
She learned all about deadlines and how to find news. Hazard said she would walk by a classroom and see excitement, so she would go back and ask the teacher, “what were you doing there?”
She has spoken for school administrators on publicity in the schools and giving tips on how they could promote their own districts.
“People outside the ones that were knowledgeable about this, they understood what I was doing and what I was trying to do. That’s where it was my duty to train people. To say, ‘this is how we should be doing this.’ And I loved it,” Hazard said. “I just wanted the parents to know that the schools were great and the teachers were wonderful.”
The explosion of social media has changed her job over the years.
In her final year in the district during the COVID-19 pandemic, students weren’t in school nearly as often, which made finding stories and asking questions challenging.
“This year because of COVID was really tough. I was looking for stories anywhere,” Hazard said.
She managed to find many, anyway. Hazard said that she will miss seeing her name in print, but feels good about the work she has done to promote the district.
“It became so good because I had parents emailing me, ‘thank you for putting my son, daughter in the paper, she never had anything about her in the paper, you absolutely made her day and her year,’” Hazard said. “I specifically looked for some of the kids who weren’t the popular kids that always were in the paper in sports or activities. It just became a passion for me to want to do that.”
Next for Hazard will be spending time with her husband, son and grandchildren, Zachary and Kyler.
Reina said he plans to fill Hazard's position to continue the efforts to promote Greater Egg Harbor Regional Schools.
"The district will be working with our staff to continue to invite the people of our towns into our buildings and our programs through our local media. We realize in the era of growing cable networks and social media, our local papers are an important resource for so many of our residents," Reina said.
Upon her retirement, Hazard said she only has one regret: "I wish I would have started sooner."
