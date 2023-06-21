MILLVILLE — Millville High School's Class of 2023 was recently treated to graduation gifts and a picnic courtesy of Allen Associates.
The agency donated $5,000 to this year's graduating class. The gift was used for a Senior Picnic Celebration on June 13, which included food trucks, games and MHS-branded gifts for the future alumni.
Corey Allen and Susan Dortu of Allen Associates recently presented the check to Principal Jaime Sutton and Parent Teacher Student Association officers Bethany Kavanagh and Lynn Riley.
