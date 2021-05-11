After Stafford school nurse suspended for not wearing mask, NJ group rallies in support

“When Erin approached her supervisor asking if they could start a dialogue regarding the improper and dangerous use of masks on children in school, she was told that they would simply follow the mandates from Governor Murphy and was never given a chance to be heard,” Unmask NJ wrote on its Facebook event page. “Show up in Manahawkin and oppose the masking of our children so that other school districts know that WE WILL NO LONGER BE SILENCED. Every parent should be making the decision regarding masking their child. School boards have no place making medical decisions for our children while accepting zero responsibility for health issues that may arise down the line.”