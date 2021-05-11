After Stafford school nurse suspended for not wearing mask, NJ group rallies in support

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A group calling on the state to end face mask mandates for school children amid the COVID-19 pandemic held a rally this week in support of a Stafford Township school nurse who was suspended for not wearing a mask to work.
According to an Asbury Park Press report, more than 100 people attended the protest rally Monday outside the Stafford Township Arts Center for Erin Pein, who has been a school nurse in the district since 2018. Speakers included Republican gubernatorial candidates Hirsh Singh and Phil Rizzo.
The 35-year-old was suspended without pay after she stopped wearing the mask to school for two days, in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, according to the report.
“This is child abuse, it’s not OK,” Pein said during the rally.
The governor’s executive order, issued over the summer, follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends masks be worn in schools by students and staff as an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A Facebook event lists Unmask NJ Children as the host of the rally. The group, which was created on April 25, has 409 likes.
“When Erin approached her supervisor asking if they could start a dialogue regarding the improper and dangerous use of masks on children in school, she was told that they would simply follow the mandates from Governor Murphy and was never given a chance to be heard,” Unmask NJ wrote on its Facebook event page. “Show up in Manahawkin and oppose the masking of our children so that other school districts know that WE WILL NO LONGER BE SILENCED. Every parent should be making the decision regarding masking their child. School boards have no place making medical decisions for our children while accepting zero responsibility for health issues that may arise down the line.”
Pein told the Asbury Park Press that the school board on Monday evening would be meeting in executive session to discuss the future of her employment with the district.
On May 4, Superintendent George Chidiac sent a letter to the community calling for a peaceful protest on Monday.
“Our number one priority is everyone’s safety and well-being. We are taking every precautionary measure to ensure this is a peaceful protest,” Chidiac wrote in his letter.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
