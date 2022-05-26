After controversy, Ocean City school board declines to reappoint girls basketball coach

OCEAN CITY — Michael Cappelletti will not be back as the girls basketball coach for Ocean City High School, after a divided vote by the Board of Education on Wednesday.

Four board members voted to return Cappelletti to the job for the next basketball season, with seven voting no and one member absent, according to school Business Administrator Timothy E. Kelley.

The issue has divided the community as well as the school board, with some parents accusing the coach of being too tough on players, crossing the line to bullying, even as some former players describe him as an excellent coach who always wanted the best from, and for, his players.

“The Board of Education just sent a message to this district. They sent a message that parents will get what they want if their children complain,” said Kelsey Ladd, who had played on the team when Cappelletti worked as an assistant coach. “Who’s going to want that job? Who’s going to want to coach in Ocean City at all?”

The issue arose last winter, when members of the team attended a school board meeting at which a letter was read by a student representative complaining about the coaching staff. Students also complained about assistant coach Tim M. Kelley, who is not related to the school business administrator although their surnames have the same spelling.

“We are hurt, we are sad, we are depressed, and we are done being treated like victims by these two inappropriate men,” read the letter from team members. “We are constantly worried about what they are going to say or do next, which is very unnerving, and it makes it very hard to focus on a game, or in practice.”

They asked that the coaches’ contracts not be renewed for the next season.

On Wednesday, the board decided to table further action on the assistant coaches until a head coach is chosen.

Over the course of several meetings, parents and community members had criticized the district response, saying the students’ complaints were ignored or downplayed. City Council member Tom Rotondi was among those who addressed the school board, arguing in the spring that state protocols should have led the school to launch an investigation after students complained of bullying.

Those protocols were established for a reason, he said at the time.

“In the military, it saves lives. In law enforcement, it saves the community. And in schools, it saves kids,” he said.

Rotondi was not at the Wednesday school board meeting but said Thursday he heard from several people who were. He took issue with interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi, whom he said spoke up for Cappelletti before leaving the meeting.

Baruffi filled in as the top school employee this school year while the district searched for a new superintendent to replace Kathleen Taylor, with an appointment in June 2021. Earlier this month, the school chose Matthew Friedman as the next superintendent.

Baruffi did not respond to a phone call or email seeking confirmation of his comments. Business Administrator Kelley confirmed Baruffi spoke at the meeting but said he could not describe what he had to say.

In an emailed response to a question Wednesday morning, Baruffi said the school board did not appoint a new head coach for the team.

“The position will now have to be advertised,” he wrote.

Coaches are typically picked from teaching staff, and the decision does not impact Cappelletti’s job as a teacher in the district. At the high school level, a head coach in Ocean City makes a stipend of $6,807, in addition to their regular salary.

Cappelletti had worked as the assistant coach for the team for years. This was the first year in which he served as head coach.

Reilly Larkin, another former player who had high praise for Cappelletti, said he and former head coach Paul Baruffi built the successful girls basketball program at the high school.

She said Thursday there is more to sports than winning, but said the lessons imparted by the coaches served their former players well in every endeavor. She said Cappelletti demanded the best from his players.

“The players that came out of the girls basketball program are extremely successful right now. I’m not sure if the program will ever be the same again,” she said. She played at the school from 2008 to 2012 and said she sees a generational difference between now and when she played.

“I was held accountable for all of my actions. If I was late for class, I didn’t play that game and I didn’t go back to mom or dad or anyone else to complain,” Larkin said.

Speakers at several school board meetings this year said the young women who did complain were standing up for themselves, which they said took bravery as school officials downplayed or ignored complaints before the players went public at a board meeting in February.

The students allege in their letter that they did not receive constructive criticism, but rather name-calling and screaming.

“We are here to stand up for what is right and simply the only option left in this situation. The administration has ignored us and our cries for help. Even as far as to tell us ‘we are winning so it can’t be that bad,’” the letter stated.

Board members voting to return Cappelletti as head coach were Joseph Clark, William Holmes, Charles Roche and William Sooy.

