Advena tapped to fill Ventnor's vacant seat on Atlantic City school board

VENTNOR — The Ventnor Board of Education on Friday voted to fill the vacant representative seat on the Atlantic City school board.

Ventnor school board member Michael Advena, a former city commissioner, will fill the seat in Atlantic City left vacant after the death of Joe McDevitt last month.

"Mike, my friend, confidant and just all around good person, I can't thank you enough for stepping up to this," school board President Doug Biagi said during the meeting.

Biagi told Advena that one vote does make a difference.

"Do the city proud, as I'm sure you will with everything you do," he said.

Before adjourning, the board took a moment of silence to remember McDevitt, 53, who died due to complications of COVID-19.

Mayor Beth Holtzman, who appoints members to the board as a Type I district, said it might take some time to make a replacement for McDevitt, but that it would not affect school board business.