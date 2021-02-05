Advena tapped to fill Ventnor's vacant seat on Atlantic City school board

VENTNOR — The Ventnor Board of Education on Friday voted to fill the vacant representative seat on the Atlantic City school board.
Ventnor school board member Michael Advena, a former city commissioner, will fill the seat in Atlantic City left vacant after the death of Joe McDevitt last month.
"Mike, my friend, confidant and just all around good person, I can't thank you enough for stepping up to this," school board President Doug Biagi said during the meeting.
Biagi told Advena that one vote does make a difference.
"Do the city proud, as I'm sure you will with everything you do," he said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The school board’s scheduled 2021 reorganization was convened via Zoom on We…
Before adjourning, the board took a moment of silence to remember McDevitt, 53, who died due to complications of COVID-19.
Mayor Beth Holtzman, who appoints members to the board as a Type I district, said it might take some time to make a replacement for McDevitt, but that it would not affect school board business.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday took a moment during one of his regular COVID-19 media briefings to recognize McDevitt, who in addition to being a school board member was an Atlantic County freeholder, a teacher at Atlantic City High School and an assistant football coach at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.
"At his passing, the city of Ventnor lowered its flags to half-staff in remembrance of 'a tremendous civic champion, a good man,'" Murphy said. "(That's) the way we should all be remembered. Thank you, Joe, for a career spent in public service. Thank you for a job well done."
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
