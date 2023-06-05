HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Institute of Technology later this week will break ground on a new, $53.5 million Career and Technical Building at its Mays Landing campus.
A ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
The facility will bolster the school's aviation, exercise science and welding instruction, school officials said.
The 133,000-square-foot, three-story multipurpose building will include 16 labs as well as ancillary and administrative space. It will allow for an additional 425 students, an increase of 25% over the current capacity.
