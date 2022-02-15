 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT student wins 2021 Congressional App Challenge

Atlantic County Institute of Technology information technology instructor Paul Ellenberg, right, checks out the app created by sophomore Te’Jean Florestal.

 Charlie Pritchard, For The Current

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Since he was a child, Te’Jean Florestal has been interested in electronics and video games.

When he became aware in eighth grade that the Atlantic County Institute of Technology offered an Academy of Information Technology program, he decided to apply, was accepted and entered the program in September 2020.

During his freshman year, he learned how to create apps.

His career program choice was a prudent one as Te’Jean, now a sophomore, has been announced by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew as the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for the 2nd District of New Jersey.

The App Challenge asks local middle and high school students to submit a developed app. Apps are judged based on impact, structure, function, technical capability of coding and innovation. It is credited as being the most prestigious prize in student computer science.

Te’Jean’s winning project is Mr. Homework-Helper. The app helps users calculate equations and convert metric and imperial units. It can convert temperature, time, length, mass and volume. It is specifically designed to help students with their schoolwork. The app speeds up the task of converting mathematical units, which is useful not only to students but also professionals.

Te'Jean coded Mr. Homework-Helper using JavaScript.

“Once I created the app, I sent the code to my fellow students for them to use,” he said.

"It is apparent through Te'Jean's app that a lot of time and effort was put into creating a tool for students to assist them with their schoolwork," Van Drew said.

School officials were pleased to see Te’Jean earn the honor.

"TeJean is a great kid who has a passion in computer science and is always willing to learn about any new technology,” Principal Joseph Potkay said. “His award is a prime example of how ACIT's career and technical programs allow its students to showcase their talents. Our computer science program curriculum and our teachers are continually striving to ensure that the students of ACIT are prepared in the field they chose to study."

Paul Ellenberg, Te’Jean’s information technology instructor, has taught at the school since 2007.

“Our sophomore class members enter this competition each year,” Ellenberg said. “They begin the three-week project near the start of the school year based on the knowledge they gathered as freshmen and then build on it. I am often amazed at what they come up with.

“Te’Jean is a great student who generally comes up with his own way of doing things that work surprisingly well. And that is meant as a compliment. He was the only one of the 21 students who developed the app on his own, not as a member of a team.”

Te’ Jean was excited to find out he won the award.

“I’m very grateful, and my family is very happy for me,” he said.

He lives in Atlantic City with his mother, Natasha, and sister, Madilynn. His goal is to go to college and work in IT, likely developing apps. He already has plans for his next one.

“I plan to develop Homework-Helper II to help students with reading and other subjects,” he said.

The 2021 Congressional App Challenge ended Nov. 1, yielding 2,101 fully functioning apps. A total of 7,174 students registered for this year’s competition. In all, 340 members of Congress hosted App Challenges in their districts across 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

Each participating member of Congress selects a winning app from their district, and each winning team is invited to showcase their app to Congress during the annual #HouseOfCode festival.

This year’s event will take place April 20 to 22 in Washington. Te’Jean plans to attend and to demonstrate his app to Van Drew.

“I’m a bit nervous because I am not an extroverted person,” he said. “But I am excited for the opportunity.”

