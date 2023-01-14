ACIT recognizes Teacher, Educational Services Professional of the Year

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology recently recognized two people for their service to the school.
Each year, ACIT honors one teacher and one educational services professional who are considered role models and education leaders in the district and community. For 2023, Jamie Shaughnessy has been chosen as Teacher of the Year and Alyssa Keen as Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Shaughnessy has been a math teacher at ACIT for 10 years, and Keen is in her second year as a guidance counselor.
