ACIT looks to county for financial support to expand campus, enrollment

Last November, voters in the state approved a $500 million bond to be used for educational upgrades, including $275 million for expansion of career and technical education programs across the state. ACIT is the only school in the county eligible to apply for the grant.

“Although this grant opportunity was passed in the state of New Jersey, it was not passed by the voters in Atlantic County. It was defeated here,” Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick reminded the board Tuesday.

Previti said there was an unmet demand for acceptance into ACIT, with an acceptance rate of about 50% of prospective eighth graders. Guenther added that even though the county population has decreased, ACIT has seen an increase in applications.

If approved by the freeholders, auditor Leon Costello of Ford Scott Associates said he estimated a bond sale of $13.5 million at a conservative 2.8% interest rate, which is higher than what the rates are currently, would result in an obligation of $895,000 a year over a period of 20 years. This means a home valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $3 a year in property taxes to the county, depending on municipality.

Guenther said some aspects of the project, such as sports fields, are not allowable under the grant and would not be included in the expansion.

