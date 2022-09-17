ACIT debuts its football program with plans to play varsity in 2024

Chris Mancuso paced the sidelines at Southern Regional High School, constantly pulling back his long blonde hair as he barked orders to his players on the field.

The 33-year-old has a lifetime of football experience, from his days playing youth football for the Ventnor Pirates to coaching.

Earlier this month, Mancuso got his first taste of being a head coach at the high school level.

It’s a new journey for Mancuso and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology football program, which is in its first year, as the Mays Landing school continues to expand its athletic department.

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” said Mancuso, a former Holy Spirit High School standout and NCAA Division I football player. “No one on the team or the staff or school really (has). It’s really cool. It’s really exciting.”

Excitement is the theme throughout this new venture.

There was an apparent buzz along the RedHawks’ sideline in Stafford Township when they played their first game against Southern’s freshman team — a 20-0 loss.

Mancuso expects the roster of 28 players — freshmen and sophomores only — heading into that first game will grow this year as the buzz is felt around the school. It’s all he heard students talk about at the end of the last school year when the program was approved by the school’s Board of Education. This year’s players will be juniors and seniors when ACIT plays its first varsity season in 2024.

The support from the administration has also been there, from athletic director Robert Wagner to principal Joseph Potkay and Superintendent Philip Guenther.

“(ACIT) is what high school should be,” said Mancuso, who was hired in 2021 as a physical education teacher. “It’s an unbelievable place to work at and go to school. The students are benefitting off the education they offer.”

As a vocational school, ACIT has always offered unique opportunities for its students, including classes in culinary, automotive, carpentry, health sciences and more.

But Wagner has seen instances in the 15 years he’s been at the school when there are students — boys, especially — who are interested in going into a trade. But the question often asked is, “Do you have a football team?”

“I think depending on the kid and program and the home district, you get some kids that don’t wanna go to our school even though it would be the perfect fit because their dad is a plumber or an electrician and the kid wants to go into the trade,” Wagner said.

“It’s a bit of a stumbling block.”

From gym to classroom

Wagner always wanted to teach, but he admitted he needed to get running a gym out of his system first.

Wagner owned Oceanside Wellness & Sports in Egg Harbor Township before beginning his teaching career at ACIT in 2007. Prior to Oceanside, he was a strength coach at the University of Pennsylvania.

When he got to ACIT, there were no sports. But with additions being built, an athletic department was around the corner.

Wagner became the school’s AD in 2012. Right away, people began asking him about a football program.

Ten years later, and here it is.

“I think going back, I didn’t think it would take that long,” Wagner admitted. “I always said to my administration and superintendent to let’s get good at things first and not jump too far in and not be good at anything.”

While at Oceanside, Wagner worked summers with several local high school football teams, including Holy Spirit, where Mancuso was a star fullback and linebacker.

That’s how far back their friendship goes. So when Mancuso was available to teach at ACIT, Wagner could sense that pulling the trigger on a football program was near.

A priceless opportunity

Wagner’s business experience was beneficial for the ACIT program getting off the ground.

He admits he started thinking about the budget for a football team when he first became AD. But like all ADs of the last several years, he didn’t plan that budget around the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made getting equipment an expensive task and has even set back the arrival of equipment paramount for practice.

Wagner didn’t have an exact number off the top of his head for costs but did break down some of the expenses: About $19,000 was spent just on helmets ($250 to $300 each); blocking sleds cost about $5,000 to $7,000 each; other expenses included uniforms, shoulder pads, smaller pads (hip, knee and tailbone pads), travel costs and stipends for the coaches.

Once ACIT becomes varsity, those stipends will also increase, Wagner said.

Right now, ACIT plays its home games at Liepe Field, home of the Hamilton Knights, on Cologne Avenue in Mays Landing.

$40M in state funding for ACIT expansion signed into law TRENTON — Atlantic County Institute of Technology will receive $40 million in state funding …

In June 2021, ACIT was awarded $40 million in state funding to go toward a $53.5 million expansion project happening at the school that will include a new building. Wagner said a new football field with a track is in the works.

As far as picking out a coach, Wagner knew it’s always a challenge having to find a head coach over the summer. Local teams like Pleasantville, Absegami and Millville were in competition for head coaches.

It helped having the right person in mind already employed at ACIT, Wagner said.

24/7 football

Mancuso was a key member of Holy Spirit’s 2007 state Non-Public Group III championship team, coached by the late Bill Walsh. He played for University of Rhode Island, from which he graduated in 2012.

He went overseas to play in France for Pionniers de Touraine.

“They would hire Americans to introduce football on all levels — high school, middle school, coaching. We would do whole tours,” he said.

Mancuso came back stateside and worked as an assistant coach at St. Augustine Prep. He got his teaching certification from Stockton University in 2017 and taught at Pleasantville until 2021. At Pleasantville, he served as an assistant coach under Chris Sacco, now the athletic director at Hammonton.

Wagner was impressed with Mancuso’s work ethic and dedication to the sport. As he looked for a coach to guide ACIT’s new program, already having someone at the school who was driven made the job search a whole lot easier.

Wagner remembers a conversation he once had with St. Joseph Academy football coach Paul Sacco, who will wrap up 41 years at the Hammonton school after this season.

“Paul is 24/7 football. ... Chris is of the same ilk,” Wagner said.

If you ask Mancuso, he wants to model some of his coaching style after Walsh and another former Holy Spirit head coach, Chalie Roman, who remains on the Spartans’ staff as an assistant coach.

One thing Walsh and Roman impressed upon their players was tradition. Mancuso was part of a school like Holy Spirit, which is celebrating 100 years of tradition this scholastic year.

It all has to start somewhere, he said.

“You’ll never be able to take this from them when they look back,” Mancuso said. “I look back to the Holy Spirit football team. It’s like when we look back and saw pictures of those (Spartans) teams in the 1920s and ‘30s. These kids are the first, and I tell them all that, ‘You guys will never realize how big this is and how long you’ll remember it.’

“Especially once we get varsity. That year will be monumental for the kids and the school.”