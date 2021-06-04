ACIT, Atlantic Cape expansion projects recommended for top-dollar funding from voter-approved bond

TRENTON — A $53.5 million expansion at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology is one step closer to reality as the project received a $40 million endorsement from Gov. Phil Murphy last week.

“We are very excited about providing more students in Atlantic County with the opportunity to attend ACIT,” said Superintendent Phil Guenther, crediting the project to the support of the county administrator, Board of Commissioners and district Board of Education. “We believe that our plan, for the programs that we’re offering, will align very well with the county’s economic development strategy and will help to diversify our economy in the future.”

The county vocational school was among the recommended recipients of funding through the $500 million voter-approved Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act, designed to increase opportunities for career and technical education in the state. The funding is pending the consent of the state Legislature.

“I have long believed that investments in our students and schools are investments in the future of our state,” Murphy said. “These projects will help our school districts and institutions of higher education keep students safe and healthy, while also ensuring that they are ready for the careers of the future.”