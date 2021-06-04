ACIT, Atlantic Cape expansion projects recommended for top-dollar funding from voter-approved bond

TRENTON — A $53.5 million expansion at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology is one step closer to reality as the project received a $40 million endorsement from Gov. Phil Murphy last week.
“We are very excited about providing more students in Atlantic County with the opportunity to attend ACIT,” said Superintendent Phil Guenther, crediting the project to the support of the county administrator, Board of Commissioners and district Board of Education. “We believe that our plan, for the programs that we’re offering, will align very well with the county’s economic development strategy and will help to diversify our economy in the future.”
The county vocational school was among the recommended recipients of funding through the $500 million voter-approved Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act, designed to increase opportunities for career and technical education in the state. The funding is pending the consent of the state Legislature.
“I have long believed that investments in our students and schools are investments in the future of our state,” Murphy said. “These projects will help our school districts and institutions of higher education keep students safe and healthy, while also ensuring that they are ready for the careers of the future.”
Under Murphy’s recommendation, ACIT would receive $40 million and the county would contribute $13.5 million toward the project that would add and expand several career and technical education programs and open up about 450 new seats in the district. The Atlantic County school was recommended to receive the most funding of any individual vocational school in the state.
In November 2019, voters in New Jersey approved a $500 million bond to be used for educational upgrades, including $275 million for expansion of career and technical education programs across the state. ACIT was the only school in Atlantic County eligible to apply for the grant.
There was some opposition to ACIT’s expansion, most notably from former Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Superintendent John Keenan, who retired in December. Keenan argued the expansion would negatively impact the county's school districts, which were losing enrollment and state funding, as well as the ability to expand their own offerings. And voters in Atlantic County did not support the bond either, defeating it 41,363 to 36,660.
In December, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in support of ACIT’s expansion and pledging to provide the 25% match of $13.5 million required to receive the state grant. The county auditor estimated at the time the funding would amount to a $6 a year increase in property taxes for a home valued at $200,000.
Under its grant proposal, ACIT will build a three-story, 123,000-square-foot facility and offer three new programs: aviation maintenance, welding and advanced fabrication, and exercise science. It also will expand four existing programs: dental assisting, medical assisting, health sciences and culinary arts.
Three new programs not covered by the grant will also be included in the existing facility: diesel/mechanical and commercial vehicle technology; auto body and collision repair; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.
Guenther said demand for programs at ACIT grows every year.
“We received over 1,200 applications this year,” Guenther said. “We are able to accept a little less than half. So that will go a long way in terms of meeting that demand. It won’t satisfy it completely, but we’re getting close.”
More than 500 eighth graders in the county have committed to attend ACIT in the fall.
In addition to ACIT, Atlantic Cape Community College was listed among the recommended funding recipients for $4 million, which will be used to create an Innovation Center on the Mays Landing campus to support in-demand certificates and associate degrees in cybersecurity and e-gaming.
“Students will learn cybersecurity, computer forensics and gaming design in state-of-the-art esports and computer science laboratories,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said. “The addition of these programs at Atlantic Cape will give our students problem-solving and critical thinking skills to prepare them for high-demand, well-paying careers within our region.”
The Murphy administration is recommending about $317.2 million in awards for this initial round of funding, with a second round expected in the future. A total of $220.2 million was recommended for approval in this first round of funding for county vocational expansion. About $26 million in total was recommended for approval in this round for county colleges.
In addition to the vocational school and county college grants, the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act also provides $65.4 million in funds for school security upgrades and $5.6 million for water infrastructure.
