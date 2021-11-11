ACCC's new coordinator for veterans showing support for military

Jerome Ingram said the best life lessons he’s received from being in the military were discipline and structure.

He has applied those skills to his everyday life, and now, he’s applying that to his new role at Atlantic Cape Community College.

Ingram, a captain in the New Jersey Army National Guard, was recently hired as the newly-created program coordinator for athletes and veterans. The goal of this position is to help ACCC become a more military- and veteran-friendly school.

Ingram said by phone Wednesday he was honored to take on this role.

“I feel like I was chosen, like the job was not necessarily created for me, but they had me in mind,” Ingram, 37, said. “Having graduated from here and being in the military myself. Being able to give back in this way is amazing.”

“We are proud to provide educational opportunities and additional support to students who have served our country or those who are currently serving in the military and their family members,” said Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba in a Tuesday news release from the school.