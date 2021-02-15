 Skip to main content
AC schools returning to hybrid Feb. 22
AC schools returning to hybrid Feb. 22

Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City High School

Schools in Atlantic City will transition to hybrid learning earlier than expected, Superintendent Barry Caldwell said in a message to parents over the weekend.

The preschool through 12th grade district, which has been operating remote-only since Dec. 14, was expected to return to in-person learning on March 1, but will now return to the classroom on Monday.

“As the Atlantic City School District continues to prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of students, teachers, staff and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to inform you that the district has consulted with the county health department, our nurses, and the most up-to-date CDC information, and has concluded that the district may safely begin hybrid instruction (in-person and remote) for students on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021,” the memo from Caldwell to parents read.

Preschool students who had previously selected hybrid instruction will attend “in-person” instruction four days a week.

