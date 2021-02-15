AC schools returning to hybrid Feb. 22

Schools in Atlantic City will transition to hybrid learning earlier than expected, Superintendent Barry Caldwell said in a message to parents over the weekend.
The preschool through 12th grade district, which has been operating remote-only since Dec. 14, was expected to return to in-person learning on March 1, but will now return to the classroom on Monday.
“As the Atlantic City School District continues to prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of students, teachers, staff and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to inform you that the district has consulted with the county health department, our nurses, and the most up-to-date CDC information, and has concluded that the district may safely begin hybrid instruction (in-person and remote) for students on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021,” the memo from Caldwell to parents read.
Preschool students who had previously selected hybrid instruction will attend “in-person” instruction four days a week.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.