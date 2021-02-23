AC school board member files petition with NJDOE after votes blocked by solicitor

ATLANTIC CITY — School board member Farook Hossain has petitioned the New Jersey Commissioner of Education to reinstate his voting rights on the Atlantic City Board of Education.

Hossain’s attorney William Koy of Morristown filed the petition and an order to show cause on Friday with the Department of Education after he was barred by school board attorney Tracy Riley from voting in several meeting over the last two months.

Riley claims that an investigation shows that Hossain no longer lives in Atlantic City. Although Hossain has not been permitted to vote, the board has not yet voted to remove him from his seat.

"To seat a board member and not permit him to vote is most unique at best and we certainly disagree with that. I think the proper move would be that the board would file with the commissioner," Koy said Tuesday.

At a special board meeting Tuesday Atlantic City school board is set to continue business that was not addressed after the meeting last week ended abruptly when several members left before and during executive session, as well as vote on resolutions to remove Hossain from the board and to file civil litigation against him and his wife.